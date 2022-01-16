Somali regional governor comes under ambush attack

Read Time: 26 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali regional governor Ali Jeyte Osman, accompanied by senior military officials have come under ambush attack by al Shabab on Sunday near Baladweyn town, some 335km north of the capital Mogadishu.

Osman’s vehicle was ambushed by heavily armed militants in Burfiiq area while on his way to Farlixbax town, a witness said.

The attack triggered fierce fighting between his bodyguards and al Shabab militants,

It is unclear the casualties resulted from the ambush.

There was immediate comment from Osman over the attack.

