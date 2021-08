Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mohamed Hussein Roble on Tuesday went to Kenya after receiving an official invitation from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Prime Minister, Roble’s visit to Kenya aims at having talks with Kenyan Government officials on fostering bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries during his stay there.

Mr. Roble and his delegation’s visit to Kenya will last about three days.

Muqdisho-Somalia