Somali prime minister roble below stress over coaching of “lacking” troops in Eritrea * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble is again under pressure to issue a statement on the disappearance of young soldiers who are said to be training in Eritrea, but whose parents have questioned their parents.

Over the past four months, hundreds of parents have demonstrated in Somalia, demanding to know the whereabouts of the young soldiers, who were reportedly airlifted to Eritrea in 2019-2020 for training. The government has remained silent although it admits that indeed soldiers are training in Eritrea.

Abdirizak Mohamed, a federal MP, now wants Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble to tell the soldiers frankly, noting that the committee that was appointed by the OPM should release the report for the sake of the anxious parents who are in the dark at this subject.

“Prime Minister Mohamed Roble, I follow up on Somali conscripts secretly trained in Eritrea. The UN report alleged that Somali recruits were involved in the Tigray War, in response you appointed a committee to investigate. Could you update the parents of the recruits on the status of the investigation, “he said in a tweet.

Several sources have suggested to Axadlethat the exact number could be around 5,000-7,000, but a number of them are believed to have died or escaped from the training grounds. Initially, they were told they had to go to Qatar for military training.

