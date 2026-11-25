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Daahir Hussein Ali, an adviser to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on diaspora affairs, has resigned from his government position and quit the ruling Justice and Solidarity Party, citing political and professional grievances.

In a resignation letter dated Nov. 15 and addressed to the president, Ali said his decision was driven by dissatisfaction with the party’s leadership, the limited impact of his government role and what he described as growing violations of citizens’ rights.

Ali accused the JSP of abandoning its founding principles of collective ownership, consultation, equality and political participation, saying the party had effectively been monopolized by a small group.

He also condemned land seizures, home demolitions and forced displacement, particularly targeting poor and vulnerable communities who lack the means to defend their property and rights.

“Good governance means protecting citizens, their property and their dignity,” Ali said in the letter. “It should not mean taking homes and land away from poor and vulnerable people.”

Ali said his position as presidential adviser had failed to deliver meaningful results for the Somali diaspora, whose concerns and needs, he said, had not received adequate attention.

He said he had sought public office to serve communities and defend the rights of people whose voices often go unheard, rather than for personal recognition or status.

Ali described his resignation as a political and moral decision, not the result of a personal dispute or individual interests.

He urged the president and JSP leadership to reconsider their approach and prioritize justice, political consultation, protection of citizens’ property and public service.

The resignation comes amid growing political tensions in Somalia, with disputes over governance, political inclusion and the protection of citizens’ rights continuing to fuel criticism of the federal government.

About Post Author Farah Ali Farah Ali contributes to Mareeg.com and has worked with other local and international media outlets. http://mareeg.com