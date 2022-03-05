Somali president to visit to Qatar’s capital Doha

Read Time: 43 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The President of Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is expected to travel to Qatar’s capital Doha on Saturday.

President Farmaajo will arrive on Saturday in Doha on a working visit to the country, Qatar News Agency [QNA] has announced.

Mr. Farmajo will hold talks with the Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday at the Amiri Diwan, to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries.

The talks will also focus on ways to support and develop their relations, in addition to a number of issues of common interest, according to QNA.

Qatar has been maintaining close ties with president Farmajo for the past five years, as the Gulf nation is accused of pouring millions of US dollars in Somalia to back Farmajo’s re-election this year.

HH the Amir will meet on Sunday at the Amiri Diwan with HE the Somali President, who will arrive on Saturday in Doha.

