Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali President to visit Dhusamareb

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is expected to travel to Dhusamareb town, the capital of Galmudug state.

President Farmaajo and his delegation are scheduled to depart from the capital, Mogadishu to Dhusamareb town later on Saturday, said a statement seen by Mareeg Online.

Mr Farmaajo will meet with regional president Galmudug to discuss a variety of issues including the upcoming elections.

The meeting forms part of Federal Government of Somalia and the country’s state members  regular talks aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two levels of leadership for a prosperous and stable Somalia.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!