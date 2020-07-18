Somali President to visit Dhusamareb

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo is expected to travel to Dhusamareb town, the capital of Galmudug state.

President Farmaajo and his delegation are scheduled to depart from the capital, Mogadishu to Dhusamareb town later on Saturday, said a statement seen by Mareeg Online.

Mr Farmaajo will meet with regional president Galmudug to discuss a variety of issues including the upcoming elections.

The meeting forms part of Federal Government of Somalia and the country’s state members regular talks aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two levels of leadership for a prosperous and stable Somalia.