Somali president returns home

MOGADISHU, Somalia, — Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has returned home after attending the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

President Farmajo and his delegation received warm welcome upon their arrival in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

During his stay in Istanbul, the President met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussing strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation in the fields of security, economy, trade and politics.

He also held talks with President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and some other African state leaders in Istanbul.

In Istanbul, the President on Sunday met with members of the Somali community in Turkey.

Farmajo briefed the members of the community on the overall situation in the country and the progress made by his government and the plans ahead.

He urged them to take advantage of the business, educational and investment opportunities available in Turkey.

He also called on both Somali community and business entrepreneurs in Turkey to help families facing food and water shortages due to a devastating drought in Somalia.

Somali community briefed the President on their situation in Turkey, and shared their concerns and what needs to be done.

