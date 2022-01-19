Somali president receives credentials from Saudi Arabian envoy

Read Time: 40 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has received the credentials from Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Mowallad, the newly appointed Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Mogadishu.

Amb. Al-Mowallad conveyed to president Farmajo a greeting and a message of respect for the nationhood and unity of Somalia, conveyed by His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia.

He also expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome extended to him by the people and government of Somalia.

President Farmajo congratulated Al-Mowallad on his appointment as envoy and wished him success in representing his country.

The ceremony held at presidential palace was also attended by the country’s foreign minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, the Director General of the Presidency, HE Mohamed Abdullahi Isse and the Director of Arab Affairs of the foreign ministry, Mustafa Adam.

