Somali President protests against Jubaland elections

MOGADISHU, Somalia – President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has protested against the elections of 16 members of the country’s parliament representing clans from Gedo region.

In a statement, President Farmajo said that the parallel elections in Garbaharey and Elwak towns of Gedo region violated the Sep. 17 election deal that was ratified by both Houses of the Federal Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Farmajo says he shared his circular with the National Leadership Consultative Forum and the Interim Speaker of the House of People.

He also called for respect and adherence to the 17 September 2020 agreement as well as other related electoral regulations reached by the members of the National Consultative Forum, such as 1 October 2020 and 27 May 2021.

“Any legislator elected in an illegal and flawed process that violates electoral agreements and Law No. 30 will not have the equal rights as legislators elected in compliance with the 17 September 2020 elections agreement.” he said in his statement.

“Furthermore, they cannot participate in the Speakers or the Presidential elections without an agreeable consensus reached by the National Consultative Forum in line with the September 17 agreement or without the 11th Parliament’s enactment of or amendment to the law passed by both houses of parliament.” he added.

The President emphasised that any changes to the 17th September Agreement and related regulations must be reviewed by members of the National Consultative Forum.

In his statement, the President called for an immediate meeting to find an amicable solution and a political agreement to resolve the 16 seats in Garbaharey.

Finally, President Farmajo emphasised the immediate need to expedite the forthcoming bicameral elections and the presidential election as soon as possible.

