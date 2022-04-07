Somali President protests against AU envoy’s expulsion

Read Time: 1 Minute, 2 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The President of Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has protested against his premier Mohamed Hussein Roble’s decision to expel African Union Special Representative Francisco Madeira.

Roble declared Madeira “persona non grata because of acts incompatible with his status and ordered him to leave the country within 48 hours.

In a statement, President Farmajo rejected the order, saying that he did not received any complaints of interference with its sovereignty.

Farmajo said that he did not endorse any illegal action against Amb. Madeira.

“Our Foreign policy is not anchored on emotions and vested interests and we value all our state-building process partners”, Farmajo said in a statement seen by Mareeg Online.

“As an AU founding member, Somalia deeply appreciates AU’s solid role and sacrifice in contributing to Somalia’s peace and stability”, he added.

Mr. Farmajo instructed his foreign ministry to convey FGS’s apologies to the AU on the illegitimate & reckless decision from an unauthorized office.

Somali president Farmajo concluded his statement that he is the guardian and custodian of the country’s sovereignty, saying “steps to be taken which concerns our ties with countries and multilateral institutions, is conducted in consultation and in the spirit of non-interference with our partners.”.

