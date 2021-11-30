Read Time: 1 Minute, 42 Second

The president of the federal republic of Somalia, His Excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s passion for football has made him the first president of the nation who invited SFF boss to be part of his delegation that arrived in Doha, Qatar on an official visit on Monday.

“The historic move shows that the president of the nation his Excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, has a strong feeling of enthusiasm for the beautiful game, as all Somalia’s past presidents had never invited Somali football federation president to be part of their delegation” Somali Football Federation said in a statement.

Somali President His Excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said “I love football and I decided to invite SFF president Abdiqani to be part of my delegation” Somalia’s first lady Saynab Abdi Mohamed, Foreign minister Abdi Said Muse and minister of sport Hamza Sayed Hamza are also part of the president’s high profile delegation.

The president of the nation His excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, and his delegation will attend the official opening of the historic FIFA Arab Cup on Tuesday evening 30th of November.

SOMALI PRESIDENT PRAISED FIFA FOR ITS COMMITMENT TO DEVELOP AFRICAN FOOTBALL.

Somali president His Excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who doubles as a former football referee, commended FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino for their commitment to the development of the world’s football and in particularly that of Africa.

The president said that in recent years FIFA under the leadership of president Infantino has been giving more priority to African football to help it develop and compete with the rest of the world.

“In Somalia I know the huge work FIFA had done and is still doing and I personally witnessed a concrete growth of football in Somalia” said the president of the federal republic of Somalia, His Excellency Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, who also extoled Somali Football Federation for doing a good job for the government and the people of Somalia.

The president’s delegation is due to return to the country on Wednesday.

Somali Football Federation Media Department

About Post Author A warsame Published by A Warsame is senior Editor and managing Director of Mareeg Media Whatup :+447737886245 warsame@mareeg.com https://www.mareeg.com