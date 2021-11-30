Somali president meets with Qatari Emir in Doha

Read Time: 1 Minute, 13 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has on Tuesday held talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in the capital Doha.

President Farmaajo and Sheikh Hamad Al Thani discussed on ways to strengthen bilateral relations, in order to achieve effective cooperation between Doha and Mogadishu.

The presidency said Farmajo is scheduled to attend the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup to kick start in Doha on Tuesday.

Farmajo also thanked Qatar for its developement projects in the country.

Qatar conducted a modern dual-carriage tarmac road from Mogadishu to Afgoye and Mogadishu to Jowhar via Bala’ad towns in Somalia.

Section 1: Mogadishu – Afgoye (23Km)

Section 2: Mogadishu – Balaad (38Km)

Section 3: Bala’ad – Jowhar (51Km)

Mogadishu-Afgoye Road starts from the west part of Mogadishu and heads towards the northwest direction to Afgoye.

Mogadishu-Bala’ad Road starts at the northwest direction of Mogadishu and it reaches its first destination at Bala’ad after about 38kilometres of distance. It then proceeds towards the final destination of Jowhar after about 51 kilometres to the north.

Qatar has had political influence in Somalia’s politics during Farmajo’s four-year presidency, successfully expelling the United Arab Emirates [UAE] from the country, using its man in Mogadishu, Fahad Yasin.

Farmajo sided with Qatar when Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut ties with the Gulf nation for allegedly sponsoring terrorism. He took the decision to please Doha since it funded his 8th Feb. 2017 election.

