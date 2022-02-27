Somali president meets with AU delegation in Mogadishu

Read Time: 27 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Sunday received a delegation led by Amb. Bankole Adeoye, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Amb. Adeoye, accompanied by the head of African Union Mission in Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira, has thanked president Farmajo for the warm welcome at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

He also commended the progress made by the Somali government in the electoral process, national security and the fight against al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

