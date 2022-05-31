Somali President makes his first visit to Baidoa

Read Time: 45 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s new president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has made his first domestic visit to Baidoa, a town lies some 250km south west of the capital Mogadishu.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohmaud and his delegation received a warm welcome from the South West state leader Abdiaziz Lafta-Garen upon their arrival in Baidoa town.

Mohamud’s trip is reportedly centered on fixing relations between South West state and the central government based in Mogadishu.

Reliable sources say President Mohamud will hold talks with Lafta-Garen, discussing on the upcoming election in the region, which the central government wants to go as scheduled.

Lafta-Garen is a close ally of the ousted tyrant Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo who helped him occupy the top seat at gunpoint in 2018.

Baidoa witnessed street clashes days before the December vote following the arrest of Mukhtar Robow, the former Al-Shabaab spokesman who was running for president.

