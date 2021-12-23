Somali president launches IGAD center climate adaptation

Read Time: 1 Minute, 21 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, has officially launched the IGAD Centre of Excellence for Climate Adaptation and Environmental Protection (CAEP) in Mogadishu.

IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, was among the chief guest during the landmark occasion which saw the opening of IGAD’s first specialized centre in Somalia.

Federal Republic of Somalia provided the initial requirements for the establishment of the centre and set aside a strategically located facility.

The Centre of Excellence for Climate Adaptation and Environmental Protection (CAEP) shall help provide solutions towards climate adaptation and environmental protection amidst the recurrent changes in climate patterns which have affected the livelihood in our Republic.

“Our populations, especially the pastoralists, smallholder farmers, and other vulnerable groups continue to pay a disproportionate share of the costs of accelerated climate change.”

The President lauded the Minister of Planning, Investment, and Economic Development H.E Amb. Gamal M. Hassan who was present and other government officials for taking a leading role towards the establishment of the centre.

“Somalia as a founding Member of IGAD, is proud of the establishment of this center to express its commitment to tackling climate crisis. The establishment of this centre will make positive contributions to the entire region through research, data collection, analysis, and dissemination of new information.” H.E President Farmaajo.

Finally, H.E President Farmaajo welcomed the IGAD team and reiterated the Federal Government of Somalia shall continue to provide all the necessary cooperation to achieve maximum gains from the centre and all IGAD initiatives aimed towards the prosperity of our region.

PRESS RELEASE

