Somali President inaugurates high school curriculum * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali President inaugurates high school curriculum

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed [Farmajo] has launched the National Secondary School Curriculum at Mohamud Mire School in Mogadishu.

President Mohamed has distributed textbooks to the students and encouraged them to achieve their personal goals and the efforts of their families, said in a statement.

“It is a victory that from today our children will be taught a unified curriculum that reflects the culture, history and needs of our country”, Mohamed said.

After a long struggle, Mohamed said that Somalia had succeeded in the High School Curriculum and that his government already launched the Primary and Middle School Curriculum.

Mohamed pointed out that the preparation, publication and verification of the curriculum was a patriotic work done by country’s experts from beginning to end.

He highlighted the importance of a unified curriculum and quality education for the intellectual development of the next generation which could be fundamental to the development of Somalia.

For his part, Somalia’s Minister of Education Abdullahi Godah Barre, highlighted the government’s commitment to revitalize, unify and enhance the education system in Somalia, by expanding secondary school subjects to 13 subjects and being ready in mother tongue, Arabic and English.

