Somali President in Dhusamareb for electoral discussions

MOGADISHU, Somalia –The President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed [Farmaajo] has arrived on Saturday in the central town of Dhusamareb for a meeting on the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections.

Mohamed’s delegation was warmly welcomed by Galmudug, Southwest and HirShabelle leaders, who will attend the consultative meeting.

President Mohamed is scheduled to participate in the 2nd round of FGS-FMS Consultative Forum in Dhusamareb town, said, Abdinur Mohamed, the director of communication at Villa Somalia.

Somali president says he would return any deal that is reached between FGS-FMS and stakeholders to the parliament for their decision.

“The decision you take must be accepted through out the country,” he said while addressing to the Parliament of Somalia.