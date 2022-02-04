Friday, Feb 04, 2022.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Somali president heads to Ethiopia for AU summit

Tuuryare
Read Time:52 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia –  Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has flown on Friday to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa to attend the Africa Union heads of state summit.

The summit will focus on reforming the AU, implementing its vision for 2063 and addressing the continent’s various challenges, including violence, poverty, food insecurity and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, has on Wednesday, participated in the 40th Executive Council Meeting at the 35th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

In the summit, Minister Ali emphasised that the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 should be addressed holistically in particular to counter the drivers of the spread of violent extremism which has been further exacerbated by the pandemic.

Mr. Ali underscored for the African Union to be more proactive in ensuring member states’ representation within the machinery of the AU, and called for the full consumption of the allocated quotas.

He also stated that the African Union must review its multilateral engagement strategy to reflect the strategic priorities and objectives of Africa.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Previous post Somali FM delivers remarks at the 35th AU Summit

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post