MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has flown on Friday to Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa to attend the Africa Union heads of state summit.

The summit will focus on reforming the AU, implementing its vision for 2063 and addressing the continent’s various challenges, including violence, poverty, food insecurity and COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abdisaid Muse Ali, has on Wednesday, participated in the 40th Executive Council Meeting at the 35th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

In the summit, Minister Ali emphasised that the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19 should be addressed holistically in particular to counter the drivers of the spread of violent extremism which has been further exacerbated by the pandemic.

Mr. Ali underscored for the African Union to be more proactive in ensuring member states’ representation within the machinery of the AU, and called for the full consumption of the allocated quotas.

He also stated that the African Union must review its multilateral engagement strategy to reflect the strategic priorities and objectives of Africa.

