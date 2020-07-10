Somali president hails his PM’s call for timely election

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, has welcomed his premier’s call for timely elections.

In a statement, Mohamed also emphasized the importance of strengthening democracy in Somalia.

He says an extension will not happen.

Mohamed’s remarks came after country’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire warned against term extension in Somalia.

In an extraordinary statement, Khaire said elections should take place as scheduled.

He also said extension could lead the country into political, security and constitutional crisis.