Somali President flies to Turkey

Read Time: 20 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has flown to Turkey’s Istanbul following an official invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of Turkey.

Mr. Farmaajo and his delegation will attend the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Erdogan.

The third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit would provide guidelines and direction for cooperation with African countries for the next five years.

