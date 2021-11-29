Somali president flies to Qatar

Read Time: 1 Minute, 14 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has flown to Qatar on Monday amid election fraud allegations and interference in the process.

President Farmajo and his delegation departed from the capital after receiving an invitation from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Mr. Farmajo is due to begin two day state visit to Qatari capital Doha.

He will join other Arab leaders who are scheduled to attend the opening of FIFA Arab Cup to promote integration and cooperation.

In Doha, Somali and Qatari leaders are supposed to discuss elections, diplomatic relations, security cooperation, trade and development.

Qatar is allegedly playing a key role in support for Farmajo’s re-election campaign as the parliamentary vote faces fraud allegations and Farmajo interference in the process.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, an opposition leader said that Qatar had supported Farmajo and his co with money that didn’t come through government accounts.

Warsame alleged that the cash was used to destroy Somalia.

He says Doha had chosen Farmajo over Somalia and he would not succeed in the upcoming presidential election.

Qatar has had political influence in Somalia’s politics during Farmajo’s four-year presidency, successfully expelling the United Arab Emirates [UAE] from the country, using its man in Mogadishu, Fahad Yasin.

Farmajo sided with Qatar when Saudi Arabia and the UAE cut ties with the Gulf nation for allegedly sponsoring terrorism. He took the decision to please Doha since it funded his 8th Feb. 2017 election.

