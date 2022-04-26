Somali President congratulates Senate speaker on his re-election

Read Time: 1 Minute, 5 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The President of Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has congratulated Abdi Hashi Abdullahi, who was re-elected as the new speaker for a four-year term during a voting exercise held in the capital, Mogadishu.

Mr. Abdullahi garnered 28 votes, defeating his rivals Salah Jama, the current constitutional minister who won 24 votes while 3rd runner Osman Dubbe got 2 votes.

In a statement, President Farmajo also congratulated the other two deputies — Ali Sha’ban Ibrahim, a young political novice and Abdullahi Tima’adde, an ex minister of Puntland state information on their successful election bid.

Mr. Farmajo urged Abdullahi and his deputies to continue the important work of state-building in Somalia.

Meanwhile, Speaker Abdi Hashi said that Somalia needs free and fair elections in which results are accepted by all citizens, like in previous transparent poll processes, with the winner supported by the whole political spectrum.

But the country already missed three deadlines to go to the polls since last year due to a deadlock over the electoral process between the Federal Government and the heads of the five regional administrations.

The election of speaker and two deputies attracted 12 candidates among them one female. The legislators described the exercise as a milestone as the country prepares for the presidential elections.

