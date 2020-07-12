Somali president condoles death of ex-Puntland leadership

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has offered his ‘deepest condolences’ over former president of Puntland, Mohamed Abdi Hashi, who passed away in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.

Mohamed says he paid condolences, especially to the President of the State of Puntland, Said Abdullahi Dani and family and friends of the deceased Hashi.

He says Hashi had played a significant role in the formation of the Puntland..

“We still do remember him. May Allah grant him Jannah”, Mohamed said in a statement.

Hashi became the second President of the State of Puntland.