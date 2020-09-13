 Somali president chairs FSM-FGS talks on elections * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali president chairs FSM-FGS talks on elections

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has presided a consultative meeting between the central government and federal state leaders that has kicked off on Sunday in the capital, Mogadishu.

In a statement, acting spokesman of the president’s office, Abdirashid Mohamed Hashi, said that the meeting was aimed to move forward with the finalization of the electoral agreement in 2021 elections.

He says the president Farmajo had thanked all state leaders and mayor of Mogadishu for attending to the meeting.

“This conference is important for the implementation of the country’s elections”, he said.

The meeting was attended by the Presidents of Hirshabelle, Mohamed Abdi Waare, South West Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed, Puntland Said Abdullahi Dani, Jubbaland Ahmed Mohamed Islam, Galmudug Ahmed Abdi Kariye and mayor of Mogadishu Omar Mohamud Mohamed.

