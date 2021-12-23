Somali president calls for ceasefire in Bosaso

Read Time: 1 Minute, 12 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia, ––Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has voiced his deep concern about the civilian deaths and injuries resulted in an ongoing fighting between two rival groups within Puntland state security forces in Bosaso.

President Farmajo extended his condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the conflict that began on Tuesday.

Mr. Farmajo also prayed a speedy recovery for the wounded.

He called for an unconditional and immediate ceasefire to avoid further civilian casualties, displacement and property destruction.

The president called on both sides to allow resumption of stalled peace talks. He also welcomed efforts spearheaded by local traditional elders in Puntland to resolve the tension.

The clashes broke out on Tuesday after the situation has escalated for the past weeks as commander of Puntland security forces [PSF] Mohamud Osman Diyano was defiant over his dismissal and mobilized his own soldiers in Bosaso.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni fired Brigadier General Diyano on November 24th, a controversial move that splits within the state security forces in Bossaso.

The situation in the city is tense and the witnesses told Mareeg Online that at least ten people were killed and dozens wounded in a two-day battle while hundreds fled from the town.

There are great fears that the battle could resume at any time due to the reinforcements that both sides are receiving from outside. Businesses and public transport came to a standstill.

