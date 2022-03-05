Somali president arrives in Doha on two-day visit

Read Time: 49 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The President of Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Saturday arrived in Qatar’s capital Doha.

President Farmajo departed from the capital Mogadishu earlier on Saturday after an official invitation from the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

The Villa Somalia spokesman Abdirashid M. Hashi says president Farmaajo would hold talks with the Emir of Qatar Al-Thani on Sunday at the Amiri Diwan, to discuss bilateral relations.

Hashi says both Farmajo and Al-Thani would focus on their meeting on ways to improve their relations.

Qatar has been maintaining close ties with Farmajo for the past five years, as the Gulf nation pumped millions of US dollars in the country to back his re-election this year, sources said.

Doha is battling against the United Arab Emirates over the influence in Somalia and this has put the country’s sovereignty at risk due to the massive foreign interference which is crippling the state-building efforts.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com