Somali president applauds all senators elected for Upper House

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, has congratulated his Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble, on his efforts to expedite the election process.

The President noted the commitment of the country’s regional state leaders to their duty of nominating candidates for the Upper House.

Mr. Farmajo commended regional members of parliament for fulfilling their responsibilities in the election of Senators for upcoming parliament of Somalia.

He also applauded federal and state election commissions and the security forces for their work in securing the Upper House polling stations.

The President congratulated all the 54 senators who were elected to the Upper House, and prayed to God to make it easier for them to fulfill their national responsibilities and to make every decision based on the development of the country, the people and the interests of Somalia.

