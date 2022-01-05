Somali president accused of fueling clashes in baladweyne

Read Time: 44 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo was accused of fueling an armed clash in Baladweyne, a town lies some 335km north of the capital Mogadishu.

Speaking in a Twitter Space on the challenges facing the elections, Abdirahman Abdishakur, an opposition leader, has accused Villa Somalia, particularly president Farmajo, of fomenting unrest in Baladweyne town.

Abdishakur says Farmajo’s team has been at loggerheads with politicians and clans for the past five years, and is responsible for the recent separate skirmishes took place in Baladweyne and Bosaso towns.

He added that the culture of Villa Somalia is a force to be reckoned with, and that they have made the country a constant source of conflict.

He pointed that Farmajo, whose term had ended on Feb. last year, had been trying to stay beyond his mandate.

There was no immediate comment from the presidency over the allegation.

