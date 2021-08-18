Somali poll boss accuses FMS leaders of ‘interference’ * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

The head of the interim federal elections team Mohamed Irro has directed blame at Federal Member State leaders following accusations by a section of the team that that new electoral regulations were in violation of agreed electoral practices.

Responding to the accusations, Irro told the regulations were endorsed by all members save for one official who dissented.

“There is pressure from the regional administrations on the commissions, which they have appointed, in violation of the commission’s independence and the transparency of the elections,” Irro said

He said the regional leaders were pressing the individuals they appointed to the Federal Indirect Elections Team (FIET) to act in their ‘own interests’. Each FMS was allocated two seats in the FIET and the Conflict Resolution Mechanism.

A statement emerged Tuesday in which section (s) of the FIET fired at Irro over what it termed as procedures which are ‘inconsistent’ with the team’s core mandate. The statement further warned the Chairman that he would be held liable for every mishap that might occur during the elections if he chooses to implement the procedures regardless of their grievances.

The borne of contention is traced to new regulations by FIET which lock of FMS presidents in the selection of delegates who will elect MPs. Unlike previous procedures, the Irro team is now leaving the exercise to clan elders and civils society groups only.

The May 27 Agreement had indicated the selection will be done in consultation with the FMS leaders.