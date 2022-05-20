Somali politician wounded in Mogadishu explosion

Read Time: 53 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A roadside bomb explosion has wounded a prominent politician and a supporter of the outgoing President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo.

Abdullahi Sheikh Hassan was injured seriously in Friday’s explosion that apparently targeted him after he was leaving a mosque in Wadajir district, southern Mogadishu.

An eyewitness said the blast took place not far from the mosque where Hassan performed Friday prayer.

He says the victim was taken into hospital.

Hassan opened his own political party in Mogadishu few years back, He is also among a few politicians, who publicly showed their support for the outgoing president Farmajo.

He has also been defending Farmaajo’s policies and his administration for the last five years before Farmaajo had lost in an election held on Sunday in the capital Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed the responsibility for the explosion, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

The group has been waging insurgency for more than ten years just to overthrow the internationally-recognized government based in the capital Mogadishu.

