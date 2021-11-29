Somali police seize cache of explosives in Mogadishu

Read Time: 55 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali security forces have seized a cache of explosive materials belonging to al-Shabab militants in the capital Mogadishu.

The explosives were discovered in an underground site in an operation carried out last night in Hiliwaa district of Mogadishu, state-media quoting security sources, said.

The sources said that the security forces were acting on a tip-off from residents. At least three suspects were arrested in the operation.

The move comes days after at least eight people were killed in an al Shabab suicide attack on United Nations-affiliated convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

Last week, a prominent journalist Abdiaziz Mohamed Guled was killed in a suicide explosion claimed by al Shabab in the capital Mogadishu.

Al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group seems to have stepped up its deadly attacks, with three suicide explosions in Mogadishu this month alone.

Somali national forces and African Union military troops drove out al-Shabab militants from the capital in August 2011, but the militant group is still capable of conducting attacks on government installations, hotels, restaurants and other public places in Mogadishu.

