Somali police launch security operation in Mogadishu

Read Time: 47 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali police forces have launched a security operation in the capital city of Mogadishu on Saturday night following deadly bomb attacks by al Shabab, al Qaeda linked group in Somalia.

The crackdown comes a day after three people were killed on Friday in an al Shabab suicide attack on African Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

The police forces could be seen stationed in the main street junctions in Mogadishu, searching vehicles and people.

Mohamed Hussein Mohamed, a local resident said that the security forces had arrested nearly 100 people during operation carried out in Wadajir and Dharkenley districts.

“I was also arrested, but we were all released following brief interrogations”, he said.

Meanwhile, Somali Special Forces known as “Dufaan” have dismantled three Improvised explosive devices during their operation in Daynile district.

Mogadishu has in the past few months witnessed assassinations, roadside bombs and suicide explosions, with most attacks were claimed by al Shabab.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline Email: news@mareeg.com mareeg2012@gmail.com http://mareeg.com