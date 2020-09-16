 Somali police detain prime suspect for rape, murder of teen student * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali police detain prime suspect for rape, murder of teen student

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali police have detained a prime suspect in the recent gang-rape and murder of teen student in an operation carried out in Adado town.

The deputy police chief Zakia Hussein says the police arrested Mohamed Ibrahim Osman, 24, a Mogadishu-born in an operation on Tuesday’s night on suspicion of being involved in the cruel rape of Farah.

Hussein says the suspect was on the run after security forces in the capital arrested his accomplices in the case, numbering 11

Hamdi has lost her life after she was raped by her boyfriend and his other colleagues and thrown off 6th floor building in Mogadishu.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

