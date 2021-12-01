Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Somali police conduct operations in Mogadishu

Tuuryare
Read Time:39 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali police forces have carried out operations aimed to secure the overall security in the capital Mogadishu, amid ongoing parliamentary elections.

The operations were conducted in several villages in Hamar Jajab district, with police forces could be seen stationed ever corner in the area, searching public and private vehicles, motorbikes and pedestrians.

Speaking to journalists, the police boss in the area, Major Rahmo Salad Mohamed, said that the operations were meant to prevent terror attack orchestrated by al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group.

Mohamed says dozens of people were arrested, but they were released after one-on-one interrogation.

In recent days, Somali police has been conducting a series of operations in Mogadishu as al Shabab group stepped up its suicide attacks and targeted assassinations.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
http://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Instagram did not return a 200.
Close
Close

Related Post