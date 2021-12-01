Somali police conduct operations in Mogadishu

Read Time: 39 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali police forces have carried out operations aimed to secure the overall security in the capital Mogadishu, amid ongoing parliamentary elections.

The operations were conducted in several villages in Hamar Jajab district, with police forces could be seen stationed ever corner in the area, searching public and private vehicles, motorbikes and pedestrians.

Speaking to journalists, the police boss in the area, Major Rahmo Salad Mohamed, said that the operations were meant to prevent terror attack orchestrated by al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group.

Mohamed says dozens of people were arrested, but they were released after one-on-one interrogation.

In recent days, Somali police has been conducting a series of operations in Mogadishu as al Shabab group stepped up its suicide attacks and targeted assassinations.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com