Somali police arrest man accused of mass shooting

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali police have successfully arrested a man, who was accused of killing at least five people from same family last week near the capital, Mogadishu.

Somalia’s police spokeswoman, Sadik Aden Ali says Awies Osman, the suspected was brought back to Mogadishu after he was arrested in Galkacyo town where he escaped to last week.

Captain Ali says Awies, who disguised as woman had shot and killed four people from same family and wounded five others while mourning their daughter who was also killed by him.

He says the suspect would be brought into justice.

