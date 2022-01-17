Monday, Jan 17, 2022.

Somali PM visits his spokesman wounded in suicide blast

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has paid a visit to a hospital where his spokesman Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimu is undergoing treatment after he was wounded in a suicide explosion on Sunday in the capital Mogadishu.

PM Roble held brief talks with Moalimu and wished him a speedy recovery.

Moalimu was rushed into Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hospital on Sunday after he was injured in an explosion carried out a suicide bomber.

Somali police say Moalimuu was attacked by a man wearing a suicide belt. The attacker detonated the belt when he grabbed the window of Moalimuu’s vehicle shortly after leaving his residence,.

Al-Shabab – an al-Qaeda-linked armed group in Somalia has claimed the responsibility for the explosion.

It is not the first time that Moalimuu, a former journalist, had been targeted in an assassination attempt in Mogadishu.

Al Shabab group has been battling for more than a decade just to overthrow the country’s UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
