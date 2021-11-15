Somali PM to visit Dhusamareb

Read Time:15 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, is scheduled to visit Dhusamareb, the capital state of Galmudug.
Roble and his delegation will inspect the polling station for the Lower House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia.
The election is expected to start this month, according to election commission.
