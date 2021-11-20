Somali PM sacks foreign minister

Read Time: 21 Second

Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Roble has sacked Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Abdirizak on Saturday and replaced him with Abdisaid Muse Ali, who served as chief of staff for President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo.

Mr. Roble also appointed Mohamud Abdi Hassan known as “Pekos” as the new deputy of Foreign Affairs Minister.

It is unclear why Mohamed Abdirisak was dismissed. He has been the country’s foreign minister for a year.

