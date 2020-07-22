MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire has ordered the country’s finance ministry to release $500,000 funds for life-saving floods response in Afgoye town, some 30km south of Mogadishu.

Khaire says Minister of Finance Abdirahman Duale Bayle should immediately disburse the money after thousands were affected by devastating floods in Afgoye district of Lower Shabelle region.

The order comes after Somali PM Hassan Ali Khaire has held talks with the country’s South West state president Abdulaziz Mohamed (Laft Gareen), discussing on the latest floods in the region.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Somalia’s Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management said the floods devastated people’s livelihoods, farmlands and corps in the town and its environs after Shabelle River bursts its banks.

The ministry says about 300 families have been displaced in Afgoye town alone, while 1,500 families fled from its environs.

Affected areas

Irdoole

Balbaley

Ballow

Jambaluul

Marere

Sabiib

Anole

The ministry warns that Janaale town could be affected by floods with fear of mass displacement.

It says the floods widespread and could likely reach out into Janale and in the villages of Dagwariiri, Adimole, Awdheegle, Waagaadi and Mishaani.

The ministry of Relief has called on all aid organization, public and private business companies to help those flood-affected people.

The ministry says shelter, food, clean water and health are urgently needed to help all those displaced people in Lower Shabelle region.