Somali PM opens cabinet retreat meeting ahead of elections * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali PM opens cabinet retreat meeting ahead of elections

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has officially opened on Tuesday a 3-day cabinet retreat meeting in the capital, Mogadishu.

The 3-day meeting was focused on national elections, security, economic growth, debt rescheduling, and development of social services, justice and plans for the transition period.

Somali PM Roble says his government would hold fair and credible elections as the country enters an election season.

“We need to work together to ensure the conduct of free and fair elections and not to undermine the electoral process”, he said, while speaking at the meeting in Mogadishu.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

