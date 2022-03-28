Somali PM meets with UK envoy in Mogadishu

Read Time: 58 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has held talks with the Ambassador of the United Kingdom Kate Foster at his office in the capital Mogadishu.

Prime Minister Roble and Amb. Foster discussed on elections, drought conditions, and the latest terrorist attack on Halane camp in Mogadishu and suicide blasts in Baladweyne town.

Wednesday’s attacks killed at least 54 people, including a federal female lawmaker Amina Mohamed, and wounded 100 more, according to a statement seen by Mareeg Online.

Amb. Kate Foster regretted the attacks by al Shabab in Mogadishu and Baladweyne.

Foster also extended condolences to the Prime Minister and to the families who lost their loved ones those attacks.

She says Britain is committed to supporting the federal government and the people of Somalia.

For his part, PM Mohamed Hussein Roble has affirmed that they would double their efforts in completing the remaining seats of Lower House in order to proceed to holding presidential elections.

Somalia’s elections are more than a year behind schedule, with voting for the lower house of parliament due to be completed by March 15 – a 2nd deadline that the country had missed.

