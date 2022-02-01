Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Somali PM meets with UAE’s de facto ruler

Tuuryare
Read Time:28 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Tuesday held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto ruler.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, both PM Roble and Sheikh bin Zayed discussed ways to enhance relations and to advance their interests.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to the government of Somalia for condemning the Houthi militia’s terrorist attack on civil facilities in the UAE.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
Previous post Somali FA congress sacks president, installs senior VP as acting president

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post