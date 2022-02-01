Somali PM meets with UAE’s de facto ruler

Read Time:28 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Tuesday held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto ruler.
During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, both PM Roble and Sheikh bin Zayed discussed ways to enhance relations and to advance their interests.
They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to the government of Somalia for condemning the Houthi militia’s terrorist attack on civil facilities in the UAE.