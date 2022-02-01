Somali PM meets with UAE’s de facto ruler

Read Time: 28 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Tuesday held talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s de facto ruler.

During the meeting, held at Qasr Al Watan, both PM Roble and Sheikh bin Zayed discussed ways to enhance relations and to advance their interests.

They also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation to the government of Somalia for condemning the Houthi militia’s terrorist attack on civil facilities in the UAE.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com