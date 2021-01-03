 Somali PM makes surprise visit to US military base * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali PM makes surprise visit to US military base

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali premier Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Sunday paid an unannounced visit to US military base in Lower Shabelle region as Washington began plans to withdrawing troops from Somalia.

Balidogle, an airspace lies some 110 km northwest of Mogadishu where US marines offer specialized training to Somali army forces.

Somali PM Roble is scheduled to have talks with senior US military officials at the base ahead of troops’ withdraw.

The US has about 700 troops in Somalia helping local forces battle al-Shabab and Islamic State militants.

Roble’s visit comes a month after US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of nearly all US troops from Somalia by 15 January.

 

