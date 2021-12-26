Somali PM makes reshuffle as Farmajo-Roble rift renews

Read Time: 1 Minute, 11 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble has on Sunday swapped two ministerial positions in what would be his 3rd mini cabinet reshuffle since he came to office last year.

In a statement issued late on Sunday, PM Roble moved Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur from his ministry justice to ministry of defense while Hassan Hussein Haji was from his defense ministry to ministry of justice.

It is unclear the reasons behind the ministers’ swap.

The move comes as a political tension between President Mohamed Abdullahi Famajo and his premier Roble came back on Sunday.

On Saturday, president Farmajo has accused his PM Roble of failing to hold timely and transparent elections across the country.

The president also called for a consultative meeting with state leaders in Mogadishu in a move to choose a capable leadership to spearhead timely, fair and free elections.

Meanwhile, Roble has issued a statement in response to Farmajo’s move, saying he will not accept that any particular candidate to abuse the electoral process.

Roble says his meeting with state leaders would take place as planned in Mogadishu.

He also called for a joint combat against some individuals whom he termed as spoilers and accused them of being obstacle to peace and state-building in Somalia.

The fresh dispute was fuelled by the removal of members of the election committee, raising fears of a renewal of armed clashes in the capital, Mogadishu.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com