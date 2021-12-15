Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021.

Somali PM in Djibouti for Heritage Forum

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble and his delegation have received a warm welcome upon their arrival in Djibouti.

PM Roble and his delegation were welcomed by his Djiboutian counterpart at Djibouti International Airport.

He met with Djiboutian president Osmail Omar Guelleh, discussing the diplomatic relations and security, amid recent attacks by al Shabab in Somalia.

Mr. Roble is scheduled to close the Heritage Forum that was going on in Djibouti.

President Guelleh hosted a state banquet for the participants of the Heritage Forum

All attendees of the dinner were subject to a COVID19 test before entering the presidential palace.

