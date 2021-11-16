Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021.

Somalia

Somali PM in Dhusamareb to promote election

Tuuryare
Read Time:48 Second

DHUSAMAREB, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister has late on Monday arrived in Galmudug state’s capital Dhusamareb as part of his efforts to accelerate parliamentary elections, amid pressure from the international partners.

Mohamed Hussein Roble and his delegation received a grand welcome upon their arrival at an airport in the town.

Mr. Roble has held talks with Galmudug state president Ahmed Abdi Karie [Qoor-Qoor]and the electoral officials. They discussed on the preparation of the upcoming Lower House election.

The Lower House polls are set to start this month and complete by the end of December.

Galmudug was the last Federal State to complete its senators’ election last Saturday.

The prime minister urged the leaders of the five Federal States in Somalia to accelerate the election process.

Somalia’s elections have been postponed three times this year after president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo had failed to lead the country into a peaceful transfer of power at the end of his term on Feb. 8.

Tuuryare

