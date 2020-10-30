Somali PM holds talks with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mohamed Hussein Roble has received Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz at his office in the capital, Mogadishu.

Roble and Yilmaz discussed on economic, security, humanitarian and army building issues, said in a statement.

Roble thanked Turkey for its support and visible contribution that has enabled Somalia to take a step forward.

He underlined that his government would further strengthen the brotherly relations between Mogadishu and Ankara.

“We are grateful to Turkey its people for their support during our difficult times”, he said.

However, Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz has pledged continued support for the Somali people, noting the importance of stepping up his country’s support to Somalia.