Somali PM flies to UAE, amid political row at home

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has flown to United Arab Emirate on Sunday, amid political tension at home.

Roble’s delegation departed on Sunday from the capital Mogadishu after an official invitation from United Arab Emirati government.

Mr. Roble will hold bilateral talks with UAE officials, amid political rift over the release of Abu Dhabi’s $9.6 million that was seized in the capital Mogadishu.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Roble publicly apologized to the UAE for the seizure and announced his government would return the money to Abu Dhabi.

But, Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo ordered the central bank governor not to release the $9.6 million in “illicit” money that was seized from the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

Somalia placed the UAE’s money at the central bank that triggered diplomatic spat between Abdu Dhabi and Mogadishu.

In a statement, the UAE responded the seizure of its money by closing a military facility and a hospital in the capital Mogadishu.

Somalia has accused the United Arab Emirates of fueling a political stand-off and opposition protests that are threatening the African nation’s stability.

The current tension between between president Farmajo and his Prime Minister Roble appears to be affecting earlier government decisions, including the seizure of UAE’s $9.6 million and ONLF issue.

