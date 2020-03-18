Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali PM flies to Ethiopia

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali premier Hassan Ali Khaire has departed from the capital, Mogadishu on Wednesday to Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

Khaire and his delegation are expected to arrive in the capital of Addis Ababa.

Mr. Khaire flew after he received an official invitation from Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed.

In Addis Ababa, the two leaders will discuss on bilateral relations and ways to improve regional corporation.

Earlier this week, both Somalia and Ethiopia are among other East African Nation to confirm positive test for coronaviris case.

