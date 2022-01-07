Somali PM apologises for $9.6 million seizure from UAE

Read Time: 48 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble says he has apologised to UAE for his government’s move to seize $9.6 million in April 2018 at Aden Adde International airport in the capital Mogadishu.

Roble promised to return the money to UAE authorities

He made the announcement on Friday after receiving food aid from UAE to assist drought affected population.

But, Somali officials argued the money was intended to “destabilise” the country while UAE also claimed it was for the salary of Somali military soldiers.

At least three suitcases containing $9.6 million have been put in storage in the central bank of Somalia pending an investigation, according to reliable sources.

The UAE has been training Somali soldiers in Mogadishu, as well as about 1,000 maritime police in the Puntland region.

But the UAE government suspended all operations in Somalia after Mogadishu cut ties its diplomatic relations UAE over alleged interference into internal affairs of Somalia.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com